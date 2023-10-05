Flagler County 911 dispatcher talks helping couple deliver baby: 'They're the real heroes'

An ambulance was dispatched within the first minute of the call, but the baby boy had no plans of waiting for the ride. Stephanie Mayberry helped through the phone.

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Flagler County 911 dispatcher is still in disbelief after helping a family deliver their baby - over the phone.

It was Saturday when a mom went into labor at home, her husband called 9-1-1.

“You don’t know once that phone rings, what you’re going to get on the other end," Stephanie Mayberry, a Flagler County 911 Communication Specialist, said.

An ambulance was dispatched within the first minute of the call, but the baby boy had no plans of waiting for the ride.

Staying calm, Mayberry gave the family step-by-step directions.

“I had to stay calm because as a new dad, it was his first child and he's about to deliver his own son," Mayberry said.

Only 5 minutes after calling 911, a healthy, 7 pounds, 1 ounce baby boy was born.

It was the first over-the phone delivery for Mayberry, but something dispatchers must be ready for everyday they go into work.

“I never expected this call was going to be so quick and that baby was going to come right out… I’ve listened to it over and over and I cried a million times cause, they’re the real heroes in this not me," Mayberry said.