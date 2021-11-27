Family-owned businesses supported through 904 Pop Up event

Many Jacksonville-based businesses were at the 904 Pop Up for Small Business Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of locally-owned businesses filled the Riverfront Plaza in downtown Jacksonville for Small Business Saturday.

The 904 Pop Up is one of the largest pop-up events in Jacksonville, bringing much-needed foot traffic to small stores and helping push money back into our local economy.

The Haymakers Coffee stand is ready to hand out hundreds of cups for small business Saturday. Three brothers from Jacksonville are behind the business which started last year.

“We grew up in Jacksonville we went to elementary middle and high school together. Then we left to go to college and then we came back and started this coffee company. It’s been terrific," said Eun Cho CEO Haymaker Coffee Co.

They are one of many families that were inside the rows of tents at the 904 Pop Up that showcased Jacksonville-based businesses.

People like the co-owner of Island Dream.

“We put dream in the name. Me and my partner Brittany wanted to create a business that was unique. Something that really embodied Jacksonville," said Kenya Stockton, Co-owner of Island Dream.

Around 200 shops and 15 food trucks came to the Riverfront Plaza for Jacksonville's largest pop-up event, focused on celebrating small business and Jacksonville entrepreneurs.

“There’s a lot of vendors that are basically return vendor for us that basically do a record number in sales," said Mark Braddock, the 904 Pop Up creator.

Many businesses have had to navigate COVID-19, and say events catered to local owners advertise their product and bring money into the Jacksonville economy.