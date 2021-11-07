Coast-to-coast bike ride for Epilepsy Awareness Month ends in St. Augustine

Jack Navarro raised more than $48,000 along the way with some help from strangers he met during rest stops.

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist is completely his 49-day trip to raise awareness for National Epilepsy Awareness Month Sunday in St. Augustine.

The man started the journey in California and raised thousands of dollars for the Epilepsy Foundation.

“I just didn’t feel like there was enough help out there, there was enough awareness. And we just need to put more attention and more spotlight on it," said Jack Navarro, avid Cyclist.

One in 26 people will be diagnosed with Epilepsy, a neurological disorder that causes frequent seizures.

The coast-to-coast journey was inspired by three family friends living with Epilepsy. Including 20-year-old Sevi Werner who joined Navarro for the last 35 miles of the trip.

“It's really difficult for people with my disorder to engage in life and it’s really happy to see awareness is growing," said Sevi Werner.

Navarro raised more than $48,000 along the way, some from strangers he met during rest stops.

“Punkin Junction, they actually had a cowboy bar there, the bartender she started asking us, why we were doing this ride and what we were doing," explained Navarro. "And we started talking about raising money for epilepsy and there was about 10 folks and they quietly passed around a hat and presented us with 100 bucks for the epilepsy foundation.”

He plans to personally match the funds, bringing the total to $100,000 to be donated to the Epilepsy Foundation.

But for him, the trip was more than raising money.