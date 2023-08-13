Gonzales Park in Jacksonville Beach set to undergo several renovations

Renovations at the park will begin Monday with new bathrooms and basketball and pickleball courts will be installed in September.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning Monday, construction to the restrooms at Gonzales Park in Jacksonville Beach will kickstart several renovations that are expected to take place at the park over the next 9 months, a Facebook post from the city of Jacksonville Beach indicates.

The park, located at 1001 2nd Ave. North, will have its south end closed to make way for the demolition to an existing sidewalk, shade pavilions and bathrooms, according to the post. However, the park's current playground and north end greenspace concepts will remain open until "we receive concept drawings and conduct public outreach," the city of Jacksonville Beach's website mentions.

Here is a timeline of when and what renovations to the park will be done, according to the city's website:

Construction to the restrooms will be begin Monday and finish in October

In mid-September, pickleball and basketball courts will be installed and will be finished in November

In October, Jacksonville Beach city officials will have playground community meetings to receive input from the community on the design of a new playground to be put in place at the park. The meetings will last until December

In January 2024, construction on the new playground will begin with expected completion coming sometime in April 2024

In February 2024, construction on the sidewalks and parking lot(s) as well as tree planting will be done. These renovations will be finished sometime in May 2024