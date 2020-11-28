Crews finish 'first cut' on Golden Ray salvage effort

MV Golden Ray capsized off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia in Sept. 2019.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The salvage efforts of the MV Golden Ray, which capsized in 2019, has progressed to an important milestone.

The Golden Ray left the coast of Brunswick on Sept. 8, 2019 heading towards the Port of Baltimore. After only 23 minutes, the ship began to list and eventually capsized. The entire crew survived the capsizing, thanks to the extraordinary efforts to the US Coast Guard. However, the ship was a total loss.

The first cut of the salvage effort is now complete. The purpose of the cut is to remove the first section of the cargo ship from its protective shell. Though officials said each cut would take roughly 24 hours, conditions have extended that time to a few weeks.

Crews also recovered debris from the ship. Some of the debris does have oil on it. In addition, crews report light oil sheening adjacent to the wreck. However, the wreck is surrounded by an oil boom to help prevent a potentially dangerous oil spill.