US Coast Guard, salvage teams continue monitoring of oil globules reported from Golden Ray this week

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson says cleanup teams are monitoring nearby water and shorelines.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Crews are still working to clean up what boaters call the largest oil leak yet from the Golden Ray.

The U.S. Coast Guard says teams are seeing smaller drops of oil Friday compared to what First Coast News reported earlier this week. The oil coming from the wreckage of the capsized cargo ship is posing a constant threat to the environment of the Southeast Georgia coastline.

This week, globules of oil have been seen in the St. Simons Sound and surrounding beaches. The US Coast Guard deployed teams Friday to check nearby marsh grass.

“It’s possible we’ll continue to see globules going forward. Whether it's in the volume we’ve seen in the past two days remains to be seen,” U.S. Coast Guard Spokesperson Michael Himes told First Coast News.

The Coast Guard is one of the agencies assisting salvage teams in environmental monitoring.

Community groups like the Altamaha Riverkeeper said they collected some samples of oil globules reported at nearby Bird Island.

The Coast Guard is urging beachgoers this weekend to keep an eye out if oil washes up.