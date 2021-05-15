Golden Ray cargo ship cleanup continues after Friday fire

The smoke is gone, the fire is gone, but if you take a closer look, you'll see crews continue to pump water from the sound into the ship to prevent another fire.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Cleanup continues after the capsized Golden Ray cargo ship caught fire Friday. The ship has been stuck in the water since it capsized in 2019.

The ship remains in the St. Simons Sound Saturday. The smoke is gone, the fire is gone, but if you take a closer look, you'll see crews continue to pump water from the sound into the ship to make sure that it doesn’t catch fire again.

“Right now, the hull is hot," maritime expert Rod Sullivan said.

Dark smoke filled the air at the sound Friday as the cargo ship caught fire for at least the third time.

“They’re going to have to cool down the hull, and they’re going to have to figure out how they can resume cutting without having another fire start," Sullivan said.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the environmental impact is minimal because the fire was high enough on the ship, and crews used water from the sound to put the fire out.

“They’re also going to have to clean up any water that may have spilled into the water and gotten caught by the environmental protection barrier," Sullivan said." That’s going to require a skimmer and some kind of work.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and everyone was able to make it out the ship safely.

Good morning! @FCN2go chief photojournalist @nickrmoron & I are live on #GoodMorningJacksonville. Crews continue to pump seawater into the capsized #GoldenRay cargo ship after a fire yesterday in the St. Simons Sound near the Port of Brunswick, GA. The smoke is completely gone. pic.twitter.com/1zOevCVj0t — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) May 15, 2021