GoFundMe set up for Jacksonville father found shot to death in AT&T tower building

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of one of the two men found shot to death in a small building on the Westside last Thursday.

A friend of the family confirmed to First Coast News that Phillip Harley was one of the men who died during the incident. He was a father of three.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the two men were found shot near an AT&T tower in the 6800 block of Firestone Road. They say the men were likely subcontractors doing work Wednesday night.

"There have been several people asking what they can do for Kelli Brook and her 3 boys during this difficult time," reads the GoFundMe. "A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with funeral costs and support for the days and weeks to come. We ask that you please continue to pray for Brook, Kierce, Kole, and Kent. As well as Phillip’s mother, Kathy, and his sisters, Angela Christine and Toni. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

Police said someone called 911 Thursday morning saying they found the two men unresponsive in the building on the property that's owned by AT&T. Police have not yet determined a motive.