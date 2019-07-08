A GoFundMe page has been created by the family of the 4-year-old who drowned in a Northwest Jacksonville pond Tuesday evening.

Family members said that Abigail Walker drowned in the Dunns Crossing subdivision in the 11300 block of Robert Masters Boulevard around 5 p.m.

Neighbors told First Coast News they heard screaming, thinking it came from children playing at a nearby playground.

Police responded to the scene and found neighbors performing CPR on Walker. Officers took over and first responders with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene. Walker was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The family is hoping to raise $10,000 to help cover funeral expenses. To donate, click here.