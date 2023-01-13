'God is good and he worked out for us:' JFRD describes rescue of man with dementia in swamp

Germilus Nonord went missing on Tuesday and was found in a heavily wooded and swampy area Thursday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rescuers with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department described the harrowing rescue of a 78-year-old man in a Jacksonville this week during a news conference Friday.

Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday and was found in a heavily wooded and swampy area Thursday afternoon.

"It was a swamp on one side, heavily wooded on the other, and we came across some personal items that we believe were his," explained JFRD.

"So we started searching out from that area right there. Going east, it was reeds over head-high and thigh-deep water. The guys went into that thinking he may have gotten lost in the reeds."

"To our right was the woods, and A.K," said JFRD. "He was looking around over there. And he saw basically a small branch that just kept moving and looked like an animal's making a move back and forth. But it just kept moving where normally an animal might just leave, you know, move and move on. It was kept moving. So he's just caught his attention. And he said, 'I believe he's over there'. So we ran over there."

JFRD says he was found under a log in the wooded area of the swamp. Nonord speaks Creole, however, JFRD says the responder who found him knew enough to ask is he was OK.

Nonord reportedly said that he was hungry.

"All the guys worked real hard. We were going through some really nasty stuff. We'd been soaking wet since probably nine o'clock that morning, out there looking for him. And the light was starting to get down, and we're trying to get this one area. You know, just check it really well. And we just worked out God is good and he worked out for us."

Nonord is a husband, father, and grandfather. Rescuers say that the fact he was in OK condition when they found him speaks to his character.

"He's a very strong man to survive as long as he did. Whether or not he would have made it. I can't say it can't speak to that. But I'm glad that wasn't an option. You know, we got him out. So happy about that... When he found we said 'We gotcha. We're gonna get you out of here. You're gonna be okay.'"

First Coast News talked with the family today who says Nonord had several incidents where he wandered off in the past because of his dementia, but they said this time it felt different.

Nonord's daughter, Yoldine, says he is originally from Haiti moved to Ft. Lauderdale a while back and came to Jacksonville to be closer with family about a year ago.