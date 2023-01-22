GMJ donates blood with LifeSouth - Here's how you can too

Members of the weekend GMJ team rolled up their sleeves for a good cause and donated blood to the group LifeSouth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — January is National Blood Donor month and First Coast News decided to do their part to help. Members of the weekend GMJ team rolled up their sleeves for a good cause and donated blood to the group LifeSouth.

Unlike other blood centers in our community, donations collected at LifeSouth Community Blood Centers stays in Northeast Florida, used to treat patients in 70% of our region's hospital beds. To learn more about LifeSouth, including where to donate or scheduling your own blood drive, visit their website.

LifeSouth will host blood drives at Walmart on Normandy Blvd Sunday January 22nd from 3pm to 6pm as well as the Fleming Island Donor Center from 10am-4pm..

There is another blood drive Monday January 23rd at 7840 Baymeadows Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256 from 9am-5pm.