Glynn Virtual Academy reopens registration due to COVID-19

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Schools announced the district is reopening applications to Glynn Virtual Academy.

The district made the announcement as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in its schools.

Parents and guardians may apply for their children to enroll in Glynn Virtual Academy beginning Wednesday. The application window will close on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The district will review the student's academic history, including attendance, as part of the approval process. A meeting will be held before enrollment for any student receiving special education services.

Students must stay enrolled in GVA throughout the semester. Middle and high school students will be on a self-paced study program while K-5 students will attend live instruction in Google Classroom.

To apply, students must have access to reliable internet at home. However, the district will have devices such as laptops to provide to students. District assessments, final exams and Georgia Milestones testing will be done in person.