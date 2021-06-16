Police: Camden County man arrested after stealing vehicle with child inside

The child was safely recovered by police, according to the Glynn County Police Department. The suspect is in jail on multiple charges including kidnapping.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Southeast Georgia helped to arrest a man who police said stole a vehicle with a child inside.

Glynn County police officers were working a crash in the 3200 block of Highway 17 South just after 7 p.m. when a woman started screaming from a nearby store, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The woman told officers she parked in front of the store and went inside with her vehicle running while her child was inside the vehicle. During that time, someone stolen the vehicle with the child inside, police said.

All available units responded to the area and dispatch asked all surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle, according to the GCPD. In all, the Glenn County Police Department, Camden County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol all began to search for the vehicle.

After reviewing surveillance video from the store, authorities identified a possible suspect and quickly went to the suspect's home in Camden County, police said. However, the suspect was not there.

At 7:43 p.m., authorities spotted the vehicle in Camden County. Units from the Glynn County Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Camden County Sheriff's Office engaged in a pursuit, police said.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a ditch off of Buck Swamp Road in Glynn County, according to police. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but deputies blocked his path.

Police said the suspect resisted arrest, including biting an officer in the process. However, he was eventually subdued and taken into custody by 7:51 p.m., according to police.

The child was returned to their parent and appeared to be unharmed, police said.