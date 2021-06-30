Glynn County short-term rental ordinance goes into effect July 1

The purpose of the ordinance is to create a level playing field for all rentals in Glynn County whether they be hotels or individual homes.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County short-term rental ordinance will go into effect on Thursday, July 1.

County officials say the purpose of the ordinance is to create a level playing field for all rentals in Glynn County whether they be hotels or individual homes, by setting uniform rules for noise, parking, trash, and accommodation taxes.

Renters will have until October 1, 2021, to come into compliance with the ordinance by obtaining a license and paying any accommodation excise taxes currently due. More information about this is available here.

If a renter has six or more rental properties, they will also need to visit or call the occupation tax office at 912-554-7122 for an Occupational Tax Certificate, officials say.

Additionally, all complaints and questions about short-term rentals will be handled by LodgingRevs at 912-525-5455.

The STR compliance company, LodgingRevs, was contracted by Glynn County to provide cloud-based computer software and services for the monitoring, enforcement, support, and administration of short-term rentals that are currently on the market through a variety of rental sites such as Airbnb and VRBO.