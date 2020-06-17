Glynn County Schools summer meal program suspended until June 22 after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Schools is suspending its Summer Meal program until June 22 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release on Tuesday, GCS said it became aware that an employee who assisted with the program tested positive for COVID-19 as early as last week. GCS said the employee last worked at the meal site on June 10.
As a result, there is now a temporary reduction in staff and GCS said it cannot support the meal distribution program until June 22.
GCS said it will continue to take the following steps to ensure the safety of the students' meals.
- Health checks and temperature screenings on foodservice employees each day.
- Mask-wearing, hand-washing, glove-wearing and social distancing when interacting with the public.
- Contactless delivery by placing meals on carts or tables for pick up.
- In response to this positive test, GCS has contacted the local health department and anyone who may have had close contact with this individual.
- Impacted employees were asked to stay home and seek testing at the local health department.
- In addition to our daily cleaning, additional sanitizing of the foodservice sites is being completed.