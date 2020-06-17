Glynn County Schools summer meal program suspended until June 22 after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GCS said it became aware that an employee who assisted with the program tested positive for COVID-19 as early as last week.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Schools is suspending its Summer Meal program until June 22 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release on Tuesday, GCS said it became aware that an employee who assisted with the program tested positive for COVID-19 as early as last week. GCS said the employee last worked at the meal site on June 10.

As a result, there is now a temporary reduction in staff and GCS said it cannot support the meal distribution program until June 22.

GCS said it will continue to take the following steps to ensure the safety of the students' meals.