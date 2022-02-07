Glynn County Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Lanya Leigh Davis was last seen Saturday near 820 Scanton Rd. in Brunswick.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Lanya Leigh Davis was last seen Saturday near 820 Scanton Rd. in Brunswick.

Lanya is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and fuzzy slippers, according to police.

GCPD says Lanya may be in the company of a juvenile named Zach.