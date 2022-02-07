Glynn County Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to police, Lanya Leigh Davis was last seen Saturday near 820 Scanton Rd. in Brunswick.
Lanya is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and fuzzy slippers, according to police.
GCPD says Lanya may be in the company of a juvenile named Zach.
Anyone who sees Lanya or who has any information about her location is asked to call Glynn County Police at 912-554-3645. You may also call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.
RELATED: 'Don't believe he wandered off, don't believe he was abducted': Police say evidence doesn't match family's story in 4-year-old's disappearance