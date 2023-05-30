Glynn County police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

Connor Mathis, 16, was last seen at Camp Jekyll on Jekyll Island Monday.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol and the Jekyll Island Fire Department are asking for the community's help in finding a 16-year-old boy, according to a Facebook post from the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

Connor Mathis, who is autistic, was last seen Monday in the Camp Jekyll area on Jekyll Island. GSP is urging residents to check around their homes as he may be afraid or confused and looking for shelter.

Connor is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with short hair and braces. He is possibly wearing black shorts and a red t-shirt.

An ongoing search for Connor's whereabouts have started, as volunteer searchers met at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning on the golf course on Captain Wylly Road. The location will serve as the headquarters for the search.