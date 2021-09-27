Glynn County police searching for elderly man last seen Sep. 19

Lawrence Thall, who lives with dementia, is 5'8'' and 175 lbs with grey/white hair and blue eyes.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Sep. 19.

Lawrence Thall, 77, was reported missing Monday, although he had not been seen since Sep/ 19.

Thall, who lives with dementia, is 5'8'' and 175 lbs with grey/white hair and blue eyes.

His medications, vehicle and personal belongings were all found at his home on Hidden Harbor Road.

It is unclear how he left his home.