Glynn County police searching for elderly man last seen Sep. 19

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Sep. 19.
Lawrence Thall, 77, was reported missing Monday, although he had not been seen since Sep/ 19.
Thall, who lives with dementia, is 5'8'' and 175 lbs with grey/white hair and blue eyes.
His medications, vehicle and personal belongings were all found at his home on Hidden Harbor Road.
It is unclear how he left his home.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Thall is urged to call the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-3645.