The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a missing man near St. Simons Island Beach after he went missing Sunday evening.

The department and other emergency personnel responded to a call of swimmers in distress at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the water off St. Simons Island near Massengale Park. An adult female and toddler were in the water struggling to make it back to shore, a news release said Sunday night.

An adult male in his 30s entered the water to help them, and the female and child were able to make it back to shore with the help of several people on scene. The woman was transported in critical condition to the Southeast Georgia Health System – Brunswick Campus.

The man who entered the water did not resurface, the news release said.

Several agencies are searching for the missing man using boats, drones and helicopters.

Officials are asking for residents and visitors to be on the lookout for the man, who was wearing a white T-shirt.

His name is currently not being released to the public.

