Linnea Miller was last seen on Green Swamp Road in Georgia Saturday night.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Glynn County on Saturday night, according to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners Facebook page.

Linnea Miller was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Green Swamp Road in Southeast Georgia. Linnea is diagnosed with autism.