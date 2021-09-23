Glynn County Magistrate Court piling up on eviction cases

Many landlords are taking tenants to court trying to get the money they lost during the pandemic due to the eviction moratorium.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Magistrate Court is piling up on eviction cases. Many landlords are taking tenants to court trying to get the money they lost during the pandemic due to the eviction moratorium.

“Some tenants are behind as much as a year maybe and in those cases, the landlord has the right to come to court now and claim every dollar that hasn’t been paid in the last year," said Elliott Gillooly, attorney for Georgia Legal Services Program.

Gillooly represented seven families in the eviction court hearing held Thursday.

He says many tenants are relying on the Georgia Rental Assistance Program that pays 100% of the back rent when the applications are approved.

“They were anticipating that when their applications were approved the landlord would be paid in full, everybody would be made whole, and the cases would be dismissed. some of those rental assistance applications are still pending today," said Gillooly.

Robert Williams, Gillooly’s client lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic.

Struggling to pay rent and make ends meet, just four months ago he signed up for rental assistance.

“I mean it's really rough and really stressful but we keep our heads up and keep moving forward," said Gillooly's.

Williams’ wife, Keyanna Glaspy, says while they are still on the waiting list for rental assistance, she’s still grateful for a program that helps those who could possibly face eviction.

“It’s kind of hectic not knowing what to expect next and which way to go. we’re basically going day by day and thank god for rental assistance that they are willing to help us," said Glaspy.