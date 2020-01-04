GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County doesn't have a curfew, but commissioners have decided to close more businesses and halt some outdoor activities until the end of April.

Bill Brunson has been a Glynn County commissioner for five years and says the coronavirus is most worrisome to him because of the uncertainties. It's why county commissioners decided to close Sea Island beaches and all short-term rentals will be canceled for the month of April. That includes reservations at bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, motels and RV parks.

"We hated to do it, but we thought for the safety of our community we had to do it,” Brunson said.

Commissioner Brunson says about 3.5 million people visit the county each year and many of those tourists are from up north.

Considering the number of COVID-19 cases in New York, Brunson says the decision was made to severely limit visitors and even those from inside Georgia.

"It's Atlanta. It's Albany, Georgia. There are hot spots other than New York, New Jersey and Louisiana. So, yes there was concern about those folks coming here,” he told First Coast News.

