Jacksonville's Glynlea Park undergoing renovations with community helping to restore ball fields

Michael Jurney began his mission to bring upgrades to the park in January. He's hoping to have fall baseball at the park starting in September.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Jurney is taking on a big task by cleaning up Glynlea Park on Jacksonville's Southside.

"We got to get these fields in use," he said of the field's current condition.

"This park is an asset to the community and I think it should be used that way," he explained.

It's where he played as a kid, and it's where he wants to see his children play ball, but the fields are in need of major upgrades. In January, he began his mission of making improvements.

"I want to add a warning track all the way on the backside of the fence. We also want to put windscreens up that cover the fence, and we also want to add turf in the batting cages," he said.

Registration is open for the 2022 season, and Jurney's hope is to have fall ball played at the park starting in September. However, he can't do it alone.

"Knowing that people worked hard to keep this park good while I was here, I just decided it was time for the next generation to try to do the same thing," Jurney told First Coast News.

He's hosted a community clean-up, but knows it really will take a village to make it Jacksonville's own 'Field of Dreams.'

"It's turned more into a community thing, not just a Michael thing," he said.