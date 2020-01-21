A new paid parking program at the Beaches Town Center is creating confusion for residents in Atlantic Beach.

Most of that confusion has to deal with whether or not residents have to pay for parking. The short answer is yes.

Yet, Atlantic Beach residents who are expecting a promised 50% discount at the Beaches Town Center are learning that's been delayed due to a software malfunction at the new parking kiosks.

Doug Ganson with the North Beaches Parking Program explained that with the glitch, “we are not at this time able to know if they’re an Atlantic Beach resident or not because of this software hiccup.”

Although they can’t get their discount just yet, parking for all visitors to the Beaches Town Center is free for the first 30 minutes.

When it comes to handicapped parking: If you are in a paid spot with a designated handicap tag, you get four hours of free parking. But if you are parking in a designated handicap spot you get unlimited free parking.

Ganson does hope the software glitch will be fixed by the end of the week, but until then, the Beaches Parking ambassadors will be lightly enforcing the paid parking program.

“If you are not paying, or you are in an overtime situation, you will very likely get a notice that you are in a paid parking space and that moving forward you are expected to be paying,” Ganson said.

The parking plan was initiated by Neptune and Atlantic Beaches to help retailers create more parking turnover for customers at the Beaches Town Center.

The parking kiosks are simple to use. Here's how it works:

Once pressing start, press "1" for "parking." Enter your license plate number, which once working correctly, will recognize if you're a registered Atlantic Beach resident and provide a discount in Atlantic Beach parking spots. Then press the green checkmark button for the free 30 minutes. There's also no need to put the receipt on your dashboard.