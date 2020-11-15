Jacksonville pilot in critical condition after plane crashes in Baker County

The pilot was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the sheriff's office.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a Jacksonville pilot is in unknown condition after the plane he was flying went down near the Florida state line Saturday evening.

FHP says the incident happened at 14670 State Road 121 N just south of the state line at 5:39 p.m. FHP said a 2000 Homemade Red Airplane, Single Engine Vehicle lost power as it was flying east from a hanger behind Mt. Zion Church across SR-121.

The pilot then turned the plane around to fly west back to the hanger. That's when, according to FHP, the airplane started to rapidly descend from the air. Troopers said the front end of the plane struck the ground, seriously injuring the pilot.