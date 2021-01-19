'Girl Talk' panel discussion Tuesday evening to tackle importance of 1st female Vice President

The event will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Zoom. The discussion will also be streamed on the Florida-Times Union website and social media platforms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The I'm a Star Foundation, along with the Florida Times-Union, is hosting a special event with teenage girls and women from the Jacksonville community to discuss the historical significance of Kamala Harris becoming the first female Vice President of the United States.

The event, Girl Talk, will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Zoom. The discussion will also be streamed on the Florida-Times Union website and social media platforms.

“This is not about political parties; It is all about empowering teen girls to understand possibilities and to unleash their inner greatness,” I’m A Star Executive Director Betty Seabrook Burney said.

Girl Talk will have two different panel discussions, the first will be at 6:05 p.m. and the other at 6:45 p.m.

Several girls between 12 and 18 from various schools will participate in the discussions as well as prominent women around the First Coast, including former Lt. Governor Jennifer Carroll, Florida Times-Union editor Mary Kelli Palka and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton.

The meeting ID is: 371 545 8649.

The passcode is: 023649.