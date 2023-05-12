Girl reunited with rescuer, taught self-defense tips after 2022 carjacking in Nassau County

The 12-year-old victim attended the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Women’s Self-Defense Mother's Day class this week.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous situation came full circle this week after a child victim reunited with one of her rescuers following a carjacking in 2022.

On April 11, 2022, K9 Handler Beth Smith and K9 Rogue helped locate a carjacking suspect. Deputies say a man, later identified as Ivan Fox, jumped in a truck that was occupied with two children in the back seat. The children were 4 and 11 years old.

Deputies say he drove off about 150 feet, got the kids out, and then continued to drive off. Smith and K9 Rogue were able to safely locate the children and bring them to safety.

Fox drove into Georgia and then back into Hilliard, deputies say. Fox then fled on foot and was later apprehended by K9 Rogue and JSO's K9s who assisted in this search.

That now 12-year-old child that was in the back seat attended the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Women’s Self-Defense Mother's Day class this week.