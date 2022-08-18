Girl pronounced dead early Thursday in Waycross after reports of gunfire

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A juvenile girl was pronounced dead in Waycross, Georgia after reports of gunfire early Thursday morning, according to a press release from Waycross Police Chief, Tommy Cox, Jr.
Around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, Waycross Police responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near the intersection of Elizabeth Street, the release continued.
Deputies searched the area and found a wrecked Dodge Charger in a wooded area just off the intersection of Columbus St and Ga 520, the news release said. A juvenile driver was removed from the vehicle by deputies who administered CPR. She succumbed to her injuries.
A passenger was located some distance from the car and taken to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment, according to the news release.
Anyone with information please call 911 or the Waycross Police Department at (912) 287-2921. You may also call the Community Automated Tip Line at (912) 287-2924 and remain anonymous.