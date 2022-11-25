Little girl killed, boy seriously injured in fiery Columbia County crash

A woman was driving eastbound on I-10 with two children in the car when a sedan merged directly in front of her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 4-year-old was killed in a fiery crash early on Friday morning, according to an Florida Highway Patrol report.

A 33-year-old woman was driving eastbound on I-10 with two children in the car when a sedan merged directly in front of her. She switched lanes and tried to pass the second car, which was driven by a 41-year-old woman with a 19-year-old man in the passenger seat. The cars collided, causing the first vehicle to spin out and slam into the median before bursting into flames.

The 33-year-old woman and the 4-year-old little girl and 8-year-old boy who were riding with her were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The girl was declared dead at the hospital while the woman and boy remain in serious condition, officials said.