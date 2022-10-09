Juvenile girl injured in Cobblestone area shooting

A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One juvenile was injured during a shooting in the Cobblestone area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning.

A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe. The suspect shot into the vehicle. The driver was not injured. The victim is expected to be OK.

“Violent crimes detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation. The suspect in unknow and still outstanding. We do have some suspect information and we are working through that information now to be able to give some information about the suspect," Sgt Barnes from JSO said.