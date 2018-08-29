It feels like every political conversation involves the president on some level, but Donald Trump has actually inserted himself into Florida’s gubernatorial race.

The president endorsed Ron DeSantis early on via Twitter, and later at a rally in Tampa. He’s even recorded robocalls on his behalf.

DeSantis openly aligned himself with Trump in his campaign ads, including one that amused conservatives and infuriated liberals.

At Tuesday night’s speech, DeSantis joked, “I did have support from someone in Washington. If you walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, he lives in the White House with the pillars in front.” He added, "Thank you, Mr. President."

University of North Florida political science professor Dr. Michael Binder says Trump’s involvement meant interest in the race was already high. But it was Andrew Gillum’s surprise victory over Gwen Graham in Tuesday’ Democratic Primary that sealed the deal.

“This race has gone from ‘ho-hum’ to national attention,” says Binder of Gillum’s win. “We are going to be the gubernatorial race that gets all of the spotlight come November."

Given that Gillum’s margin of victory was equal to the number of votes he received in Duval County – the area will remain at the epicenter of his efforts.

“I could not have done it without Duval County,” Gillum told First Coast News.

If you are a regular viewer of First Coast News, you might recognize some familiar faces in this race.

Former Anchor Donna Deegan has been working with the Gillum campaign and DeSantis' wife, Casey Black DeSantis is the former host of First Coast Living.

