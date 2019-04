A giant shark was captured then released back into Atlantic Beach waters Tuesday afternoon.

Candy Keane posted the photo to Atlantic Beach's Facebook group around 7:30 p.m. asking, "Who's ready to go swimming?"

Not us!

Kean said the photo was taken near 18th Street.

She added that she doesn't know how they caught the shark, but noticed two fishing poles nearby. She also said the men made a "really big effort" to return the shark safely to the ocean, taking it deep enough to swim away.