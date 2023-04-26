Photos: Giant hail falls along the First Coast

Robert Stanley sent First Coast News several photos of hail the size of a small apple.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people along the First Coast saw hail Wednesday during storm events that were moving through the area.

Robert Stanley sent First Coast News several photos of hail the size of a small apple. Middleburg also saw hail that was roughly the size of a golf ball.

Here are photos from viewers around the First Coast.

Giant hail falls along the First Coast😮 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

THURSDAY: We'll start off with the sun, but it'll be hotter and more humid in the mid-80s by the afternoon. The main line of showers and storms will approach from the west by 7 p.m. in the Jacksonville area, but there may be a few pop-ups ahead of them that develop along our Atlantic sea breeze in the afternoon. The rain likely lingers well into the evening, too.

FRIDAY: The unsettled pattern continues. Friday may start off with a few showers and storms exiting the area with a pop-up or two through the afternoon thanks to the unstable atmosphere. This would mean conditions would be clearer, or at least clearing up, by the evening for any dinner plans. It'll be another hot and humid day with highs in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday is looking hot and humid with the potential for afternoon pop-up storms. We are increasing our focus for heavy rain and severe storms later Saturday through 2pm Sunday.