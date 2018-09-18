Neptune Beach, Fla. -- This Thursday is your chance to save lives and have some fun. North Beaches Art Walk is inviting everyone to stop by the Buddy Bra table and decorate a Buddy Bra.

What is a Buddy Bra?

Buddy Bras are part of the new fundraising mission to purchase the Buddy Bus. It will be a great big, bright pink mobile mammography unit that will travel to six local counties.

It's a project of First Coast News and Baptist/MD Anderson.

Right now less than 50 percent of women are getting mammograms. That's bad, especially considering mammograms can detect early cancers as tiny as grains of sand.

The Art Walk Buddy Bra event is easy to find. Look for pink and white balloons at 217 1st St this Thursday, Sept. 20, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. A big table will be set up by Dunlop Photography, Drift Boutique and M Body Yoga across from Slider's restaurant in Neptune Beach.

They'll have free decorating supplies as well as appetizers and pink drinks. Write a message on the Buddy Bra in honor of someone, or go crazy and decorate it with feathers and bling.

Each bra is a 20-dollar tax-deductible donation. Every penny goes toward purchasing the Buddy Bus.

Deanne Dunlop of Dunlop Photography at Neptune Beach is a breast cancer survivor. She heard FCN's Jeannie Blaylock 15 years ago talk about Buddy Check. Deanne says she'd had pain, but she didn't think it could be breast cancer.

Jeannie's Buddy Check message sent Deanne to the doctor for a mammogram. Turns out she had Stage 4 breast cancer. Mammograms, she says, "saved my life."

Next door at Drift Boutique, Kristen Ferguson is also a breast cancer survivor. Kristen says, "A mammogram is how I found my breast cancer." She was just 45 years old.

Organizer Kendra Robertson, North Beaches Art Walk Director, says the first Buddy Bra event last month went great. She says the business owners near her inspired her to help with the Buddy Bus mission because they are survivors.

If you'd like to have your own Buddy Bus fundraiser, contact Jeannie Blaylock. Her email is jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com. She'd love to put you on TV.

The goal is to raise one million dollars to purchase the Buddy Bus. Come October, Buddy Bras will line the First Coast News fence outside TIAA Bank Field.

© 2018 WTLV