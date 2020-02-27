A woman with the name "Tiffany Gentry" has commented and shared a photo on a First Coast News story saying "I am the wife and I am safe I have my children no one has been abducted. It's a false report I have video chatted with authorities."

First Coast News spoke with the National Center for Exploited Children to verify this information. They said they are aware of the Facebook posts but would not comment further.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Levi’s Call for three missing children in St. Marys. They are working to determine if the children, along with their mother, are safe after they were reported missing Thursday.

According to a news release from Georgia State Patrol, the children, identified as 6-year-old Meadow Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Gentry and 3-year-old Kole Gentry, were reportedly abducted by their father, Marshall Gentry, around noon Wednesday.

They’re asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with a Georgia tag #RTQ7135. It could have a 2019 Coleman camper attached to it.

State patrol says it’s being driven by Marshall Gentry and that he is heavily armed and known to be suicidal.

