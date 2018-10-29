The Glynn County Police Department will be announcing a development in a cold case from December 2017. They will speak to the public at 2 p.m.

Antoni Zalewski, 57, was found murdered in a Brunswick, Georgia on December 8, 2017 at 873 Old Jesup Road. The cause of death was said to be a gunshot wound.

Zalewski was from Illinois and it was unclear whether he lived in Georgia at the time but it is believed he was doing work on the home when he was murdered.

There was a $10,000 unclaimed reward for information leading to an arrest.

