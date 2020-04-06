Live Stream: 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder have preliminary hearing

Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump says the hearing is open to the public, but capacity will be limited due to social distancing guidelines.

Protestors are gathered outside the Glynn County courthouse Thursday in anticipation of the preliminary hearing for Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan.

All three have been charged in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The 25-year-old was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga., on February 23, in a case that has since become a national controversy.

The case quickly gained attention after a video was released that allegedly shows Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael intercepting Arbery in a pickup truck as he ran down a suburban street. An altercation ensues, and Travis McMichael fires his shotgun three times. Arbery died shortly after of gunshot wounds. Arbery was unarmed, according to police reports.

On Thursday, Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes and the defense attorneys for the accused will present arguments over a probable cause.

Watch: Live look inside the courtroom

Live Updates:

10:21 a.m.: GBI says Arbery was shot three times. Once in the center of the chest, upper left chest around the armpit area and also his right wrist.

10:09 a.m.: GBI says 911 was not called before Travis and Greg McMichael got into the vehicle in pursuit of Arbery.