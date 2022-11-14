Viral video shows inmate beaten in Camden County jail

The attorney for Jarrett Hobbs, the man in the video, says he was suffering a psychological episode when he was jumped by deputies and beaten.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning: You may find the video attached to this story disturbing.

A video released by the attorney for Camden County Jail inmate Jarrett Hobbs shows a violent incident where he is beaten by five officers.

Hobbs was charged with assault after the incident.

He was originally arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.

His attorney, Harry M. Daniels, wrote in a press release that the video is "undeniable" and the deputies' actions are "inexcusable."

“Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs," he wrote.

Daniels said the officers beat Hobbs and threw him against the wall and ripped one of his dreadlocks out of his scalp.

“This wasn’t some arrest that got out of hand or a judgment call made out of fear for your life,” Daniels said. “This was targeted gang violence pure and simple. It just so happens that the gang members were wearing badges and we’re calling on the District Attorney to bring charges immediately.”

The Camden County Sheriff's Office sent First Coast News a statement saying it is investigating what happened and will keep the names of everyone involved confidential until the investigation is complete.