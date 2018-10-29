Two people have been arrested for the first-degree murder of an Illinois man who was in Georgia flipping a house.

Antoni Zalewski, 57, was found murdered in a Brunswick, Georgia on December 8, 2017 at 873 Old Jesup Road. The cause of death was said to be a gunshot wound.

At a press conference on Monday, the Glynn County Police Department announced the arrest of Brad Potter, 37, and Pamela Collins, 50. Collins has been served the arrest warrant, according to police. She was already at the Glynn County Sheriff's Office for an unrelated charge.

Potter, as of Monday, as yet to be served his arrest warrant as he is in state prison for an unrelated charge.

Zalewski's daughter and son were both in attendance. His daughter, Renee, spoke of closure and the sorrow of losing her father:

Anyone that knew my dad, Antoni Zelewski, loved him dearly. Out of 57 years of his life, he never had any enemies. Dad was an amazing man who loved anyone no matter who it was. His heart was made of gold and helped everyone on his road. He was a man who would take the shirt off his back and shoes off his feet for anyone in need. Dad’s laugh was contagious and smile so bright. He was a spark of light in all of our lives but most of all he loved us unconditionally as we love him the same. He was a father, a son, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many. He loved life and was passionate about it. He had big dreams and always followed them. Dec. 8, 2017, is when our lives changed forever. Dad was stolen from us in just a blink of an eye ad our hearts were forever shattered. There are no words to describe the pain that so many of us feel since that day, it just doesn’t go away. We are grateful for all of those who helped with dad’s case to help us find unanswered questions that we’ve been looking for, to help us find some kind of closure and most of all to keep these people’s off the streets so no other victim or family will have to go through this excruciating pain that we will have to go through for the rest of our lives. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.

Collins and Potter have past criminal records but do not have a record together, according to lead investigator Sgt. Jeff Williams. Police believe the motive of this crime was burglary but believe that Zalewski was chosen at random.

