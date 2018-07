Two people have been shot and one person was taken to the hospital via life flight in Camden County.

According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the Kingsland Police Department has taken lead on this investigation.

There is no word on the other victim of this shooting.

The incident occurred in the area of The Meadows residential area in Kingsland. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist Kingsland PD.

