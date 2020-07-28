South Georgia theme park offering free admission for teachers, BOGO admission for donations

Now through August 2, guests who bring a school supply donation will receive “Buy One, Get One Free” admission to Wild Adventures.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering free admission for teachers and continuing to collect school supply donations to support Teacher’s Harvest.

Now through August 2, guests who bring a school supply donation will receive “Buy One, Get One Free” admission to Wild Adventures, which includes Splash Island Waterpark. The donations will be given to Teacher’s Harvest, a program of Second Harvest of South Georgia, to distribute to local schools.

During the “Back to School Splash,” all teachers and support staff can receive complimentary single-day admission to the park with a valid school ID or proof-of-employment. Anyone who works for a public or private school system is eligible.

For more information about Wild Adventures, Splash Island Waterpark or the “Back to School Splash,” visit WildAdventures.com.

Before visiting, guests can learn about the park’s temporary safety measures and procedures at WildAdventures.com/PlaySafe.