Parents of Ahmaud Arbery, civil rights attorneys hold Friday news conference

They are expected to publicly comment on the grand jury’s decision to indict a former prosecutor in the case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, the parents of Ahmaud Arbery along with civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt will hold a virtual press conference to publicly comment on the grand jury’s decision to indict a former prosecutor in the case.

Watch that live here at 10:30 a.m.

Jackie Johnson, a former Brunswick District Attorney, has been indicted on charges related to the investigation surrounding the shooting death of Arbery.

The indictment accuses Johnson of violating her oath of office by "showing favor to Greg McMichael during the investigation."

It goes on to say she recommended Waycross DA George Barnhill to the Georgia Attorney General's Office to take over, and did not disclose that Greg McMichael had previously reached out to Barnhill.

"We'll continue to pursue charges against George Barnhill who received the case from Johnson and immediately went to work attacking the character of #AhmaudArbery and making material misrepresentations of the facts involved in his brutal murder," Attorney Merritt noted in a tweet Thursday.

We‘ll continue to pursue charges against George Barnhill who received the case from Johnson and immediately went to work attacking the character of #AhmaudArbery and making material misrepresentations of the facts involved in his brutal murder. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) September 2, 2021

Johnson is also accused of obstructing law enforcement, according to the indictment, when she directed officers with Glynn County Police to not place Travis McMichael – who is accused of shooting Ahmaud Arbery – under arrest.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael – a former police officer and William Roddy Bryan have pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Their trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Background: What happened?

A police report indicates that on Sunday, Feb. 23 around 1 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Satilla and Holmes drives. Glynn County Police found Arbery dead at the scene.

Greg McMichael said there had been several break-ins in the neighborhood. He told police he saw Arbery running down the street and he asked his son, Travis, to help him confront Arbery. The two allegedly got a shotgun and handgun because they “didn’t know if Arbery was armed or not.”

The police report indicates the two men got into their truck and saw Arbery running. They attempted to cut him off, but he turned around and began running in the other direction. They continued to follow Arbery, they shouted “stop, stop, we want to talk to you.”

When they pulled up next to Arbery, Travis McMichael got out of the truck with the shotgun. According to statements, that’s when Greg McMichael said Arbery attacked his son and the two men started fighting over the gun. Then, Travis McMichael fired his weapon.

The Video

This case put into the spotlight because a video surfaced which appears to be from the incident. The video went viral across social media platforms.

The video appears to have been taken from a car that was riding behind the McMichaels and traveling along the same road Arbery was jogging on.

In it, you see a man that's assumed to be Arbery near a white truck parked in the street. Then, yelling can be heard, as the camera drifts out of focus. When it comes back onto the scene, a gunshot can be heard, then a second, then the man who has been identified as Arbery can be seen struggling with a man for what appears to be a shotgun, as the camera again drifts. You hear a third shot as the struggle continues.