NAACP calls for investigation into 'history of inequality' in Glynn Co. following Ahmaud Arbery's shooting death

The group said it plans to examine the prosecution of black defendants and the handling of complaints of black victims over the past 20 years.

ATLANTA — The NAACP in Atlanta held a news conference Tuesday morning in response to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

According to a news release, the group is calling for an investigation into "the history of inequality in the criminal justice system in the Glynn and Waycross Georgia circuits that have demonstrated racial bias in the application of the law."

"As the Coronavirus pandemic has focused national attention on income and health disparities among the races, so has the Ahmaud Arbery murder reignited the outcry over the long-standing pattern of unarmed black men being shot to death with impunity by law enforcement officials or rogue vigilantes," the news release said.