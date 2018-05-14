The mother of a toddler who was struggling to swim with her child near St. Simons Island has died. She has not yet been identified to the public and there is no update on the toddler.

The Glynn County Police Department announced Monday morning the woman has been identified as 34-year-old Aleisha Rankin of Jesup, Georgia, a news release said.

Both she and her child were pulled from the water by bystanders Sunday night in the waters off St. Simons Island near Messengale Park.

They were taken to a hospital around 6 p.m.

However, a man who jumped into the water in an attempt to save them was found Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. He has been identified as 39-year-old Gregory Grant of Brunswick.

