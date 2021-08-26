Man allegedly shoves Winn-Dixie clerk, steals $260 in Glynn County

Adrian LeAndrew Carter, 31, of Brunswick was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after Glynn County Police Department says he pushed a Winn-Dixie clerk to the side and snatched $260 from the cash drawer.

On Tuesday, Glynn County Police Officer Hall says he observed a man sprinting from the Winn-Dixie plaza across from Crispen Boulevard.

As he crossed the highway, the officer says he looked back to see who might be behind him.

Officer Hall inquired from dispatch if any incidents had been reported at the shopping center, and dispatch advised a robbery was being reported at the Winn-Dixie.

Officer Hall reportedly confronted the male behind Andy’s Express where he says the man initially stated he had done nothing wrong. The man then fled on foot and was chased by Officer Hall, police say.

A conducted electrical weapon was deployed without effect, however, Officer Hall was able to tackle the subject and place him in custody.

Police say the investigation revealed that after asking a Winn-Dixie clerk to exchange coins for bills, that the male reportedly pushed the clerk to the side, then snatched $260 from the cash drawer before running from the store.