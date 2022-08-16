Officials: Juvenile inmate at youth detention center in Waycross, Georgia has died

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A juvenile has died at the hospital after losing consciousness at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center Tuesday morning, a press release says.

The juvenile was "in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the facility when he lost consciousness," the release states.

He was taken to Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, where he later died.