Georgia

Officials: Juvenile inmate at youth detention center in Waycross, Georgia has died

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A juvenile has died at the hospital after losing consciousness at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center Tuesday morning, a press release says.

The juvenile was "in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the facility when he lost consciousness," the release states.

He was taken to Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, where he later died.

A release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Douglas Regional Office says that officers responded to the detention center to investigate the incident.

