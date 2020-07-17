Jacksonville man convicted of Camden Co. church murders will get a new trial

Dennis Perry was convicted in 2003 for the 1985 murders of Harold & Thelma Swain who were shot to death in a small Camden County church. He maintains his innocence.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — After spending 20 years in prison for two murders he says he did not commit, Judge Stephen Scarlett has granted Dennis Perry a new trial. The decision follows an eight-hour hearing earlier this week where Perry's defense team had several witnesses testify as the judge considered his motion for a new trial based on new DNA evidence.

Perry was arrested in 2000 and convicted in 2003 for the 1985 murders of Harold and Thelma Swain who were shot to death in a small Camden County church where they were attending a Bible study.

“There is now DNA evidence that has been tested from eyeglasses and hair that was found at the scene back in 1985 that links this murder to a different person and excludes Mr. Perry from being a possible suspect,” Attorney Page Pate who serves on the Georgia Innocence Project Board said.

The Brunswick District Attorney asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to reopen the Swain murder case in May based on that possible new DNA evidence. That investigation is ongoing.

Represented pro-bono by King & Spaulding law firm and the Georgia Innocence Project, Perry’s family is asking for his immediate release. He is serving two life sentences at the Coffee Correctional Facility where there has been a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Georgia Parole Board has tentatively granted parole to Perry. He could be released as early as September.

“It's an act of mercy,” Suzanne Baugh, Perry’s cousin said. “For a man who has been in prison for 20 years for something he did not do, has maintained his innocence, that new DNA evidence and the facts support that he did not do this.”