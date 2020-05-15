VIDEO: Homeowner believes Ahmaud Arbery was getting water when visiting construction site

A new video shows what appears to be Ahmaud Arbery walking, then jogging away from home under construction in December 2019.

Newly obtained video shows a man who appears to be Ahmaud Arbery inside a home under construction in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

The video taken around 9:33 p.m. on December 17 appears to show Arbery walking out of the home, then he starts jogging down the street.

Elizabeth Graddy, attorney for homeowner Larry English, said it appears the man may have been getting water on the property.

Graddy wrote there is a water source at the dock behind the house and a water source near the front of the house.

Graddy writes that although the water sources don’t appear on camera, the man moves to and from their locations. Also in the video, Graddy says what sounds like water can be heard on the tape.

Property owners have previously stated nothing was stolen from the home.

Homeowners also believe it’s the same man captured on video inside the house on February 11.

Travis McMichael, one of Arbery’s accused killers, called 911 after spotting someone inside the home that same day.

Video captured February 23 shows Arbery inside the home under construction before he starts running down Satilla Drive.

Shortly after, Arbery is killed in a confrontation with Travis McMichael.

Travis McMichael’s father Greg McMichael told police he thought Arbery was robbing homes in the area.

State investigators have found no evidence Arbery stole something from the house the day he was killed.