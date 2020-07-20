Her DNA helped overturn a double murder conviction, hours later she was found dead

The judge agreed that the DNA connected a much different suspect to the 1985 murders of Thelma and Harold Swain at their church in Camden County Georgia.

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman whose DNA helped overturn a murder conviction on Friday was herself found dead hours later.

Gladys Sparre, 79, was found dead in her Brantley County home this weekend in a case that is now being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Friday, a judge granted convicted murderer Dennis Perry a new trial because DNA found on a key piece of evidence at the crime scene both excluded him as a suspect and instead linked Gladys Sparre’s son.

The judge agreed that DNA connected Erik Sparre to the 1985 murders of Thelma and Harold Swain at their church in Camden County Ga.

A cause of death is not yet known. GBI tells First Coast News this remains an active investigation.

After spending 20 years in prison for two murders he has always said he did not commit, last Friday Judge Stephen Scarlett granted Perry a new trial. The decision follows an eight-hour hearing earlier this week where Perry's defense team called eight witnesses to testify as the judge considered his motion for a new trial based on new DNA evidence.