Glynn County police searching for reported police impersonator

Police received two reports in which people were allegedly stopped by an unknown subject posing as law enforcement in the Touchstone Parkway area.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is warning people of a person who reportedly has been pulling people over, posing as a police officer.

Police received two reports in which people were allegedly stopped by an unknown subject posing as law enforcement in the Touchstone Parkway area, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

In both of the reports, the subject was driving a dark colored, full size SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, the GCPD said. The vehicle is believed to have some type of writing on the side of it. Both residents who were stopped by the subject reported the vehicle had a blue light that was possibly attached to the SUV's dash.

The suspect is described as a middle age white male with medium to large build, police said. He has a bald head with a salt and pepper goatee-style beard. Police said he was wearing a dark colored polo shirt and khaki pants.

He was not carrying any weapons, the GCPD said.

After the residents stopped, the subject demanded their license, giving a vague reason for the stop. In both cases, the subject left when the driver requested a supervisor, police said.

If anyone has information about who the subject may be or if you have had a similar encounter, you are urged to call Glynn County Police at 912-554-3645 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.